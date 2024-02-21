Dies ist ein Artikel zum Testen für fem.com

Before a news feed from spot on news can be sent to a new customer, it should be thoroughly tested. The best way to do this is to send a test article like this one to the customer in order to a) inform them about all the possible technical and format contingencies of an article from spot on news and b) show them the great features that such an article contains, which are as follows
If any of these features/elements are not displayed for you, please contact customer support. However, you may have already decided in advance that you do not want to use some features – or your editing system does not support them.
A quick test to see if the Swiss specialities are integrated: «ss» and ‹ss›
And now it starts, after the subheading:
Subheading 1
The test article begins with regular text, followed by bold text and italicised text, again peppered with special characters: «inverted commas», dashes and small ... as well as many °!"§$%&/()=?`*'_:;^#+–.,<>|\}][{²³ – these are intended to check compatibility with the UTF–8 data set used.
What follows is a series of uninformative but perhaps entertaining social media posts:
TikTok for the kids:
Instagram for young readers:
Facebook for the slightly older ones:
Twitter for the media people:
YouTube for everyone:
If you like, you can insert the page break in the next step to increase readability for the user:
Already over. What happens next?
Subheading 2
The following features follow:
and directly afterwards
That was nice and instructive!
Here is an inline image:
Last but not least: the subheading 3
Thank you very much for your attention!