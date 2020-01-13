Wenn die Oscars rufen, kommen alle. Dieses Jahr findet die Verleihung des grössten Filmpreises in Los Angeles bereits zum 92. Mal statt.
Heute Montag hatte das lange Warten ein Ende. Mit viel Spannung wurden die Nominierten verlesen, die sich in der Nacht vom 9. auf den 10. Februar 2020 Hoffnungen auf einen Oscar machen dürfen:
Bester Film:
«1917»
«The Irish Man»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Joker»
«Le Mans 66»
«Little Women»
«Marriage Story»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
«Parasite»
Beste Regie:
Martin Scorsese - «The Irish Man»
Scarlett Johansson - «Marriage Story»
Saoirse Ronan - «Little Women»
Charlize Theron - «Bombshell»
Renée Zellweger - «Judy»
Bester Hauptdarsteller:
Antonio Banderas - «Pain and Glory»
Leonardo DiCaprio - «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
Adam Driver - «Marriage Story»
Joaquin Phoenix - «Joker»
Jonathan Pryce - «The Two Popes»
Beste Hauptdarstellerin:
Cynthia Erivo - «Harriet»
Scarlett Johansson - «Marriage Story»
Saoirse Ronan - «Little Woman»
Charlize Theron - «Bombshell»
Renée Zellweger - «Judy»
Bester Nebendarsteller:
Tom Hanks in «A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»
Anthony Hopkins in «The Two Popes»
Al Pacino in «The Irish Man»
Joe Pesci in «The Irish Man»
Brad Pitt in «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
Beste Nebendarstellerin:
Kathy Bates in «Richard Jewell»
Laura Dern in «Marriage Story»
Florence Pugh in «Little Women»
Margot Robbie in «Bombshell»
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch:
«The Irish Man»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Joker»
«Little Woman»
«The Two Popes»
Bestes Originaldrehbuch:
«1917»
«Knives Out»
«Marriage Story»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
«Parasite»
Bester Animationsfilm:
«I lost my Body»
«How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World»
«Klaus»
«Missing Link»
«Toy Story 4»
Bester internationaler Film:
«Corpus Christi» - Polen
«Honeyland» - Nordmazedonien
«Les Misérables» - Frankreich
«Pain and Glory» - Spanien
«Parasite» - Südkorea
Bester Dokumentarfilm:
«American Factory»
«The Cave»
«The Edge of Democracy»
«For Sama»
«Honeyland»
Bester Dokumentarkurzfilm:
«In the Absence»
«Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone»
«Life Overtakes Me»
«St. Louis Superman»
«Walk Run Cha-Cha»
Beste Kameraarbeit:
«1917»
«The Irish Man»
«Joker»
«The Lighthouse»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
Bestes Kostümdesign:
«The Irishman»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Joker»
«Little Woman»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
Bester Schnitt:
«Le Mans 66»
«The Irish Man»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Joker»
«Parasite»
Bestes Make-Up & Hairstyling:
«Bombshell»
«Joker»
«Judy»
«Maleficent»
«1917»
Beste Filmmusik:
«1917»
«Joker»
«Little Woman»
«Marriage Story»
«Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker»
Bester Filmsong:
«Toy Story 4» - I can't throw you away
«Rocketman» - (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again
«Breaktrough» - I'm Standing with You
«Frozen II» - Into the Unknown
«Harriet» -Stand Up
«Aladdin» - Speechless
«The Lion King» -Spirit
«Wild Rose» - Glasglow
Beste Ausstattung:
«1917»
«The Irish Man»
«Jojo Rabbit»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
«Parasite»
Bester Tonschnitt:
«1917»
«Ad Astra»
«Joker»
«Le Mans 66»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
Beste Tonmischung:
«1917»
«Ad Astra»
«Joker»
«Le Mans 66»
«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»
Beste visuelle Effekte:
«1917»
«Avengers: Endgame»
«The Irishman»
«The Lion King»
«Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker»
Bester Animationskurzfilm:
«Dcera/The Daughter»
«Hair Love»
«Kitbull»
«Memorable»
«Sister»
Bester Live-Action-Kurzfilm:
«Brotherhood»
«Nefta Football Club»
«The Neighbors' Window»
«Saria»
«A Sister»
