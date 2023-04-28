Schweizer Illustrierte Logo

Teilen

Merken

Kommentare

Artikel teilen

  1. Home
  2. Content

  3. Tipps für die Schweizer Foodfestival-Saison 2023 – hier kommen Streetfood-Liebhaber auf ihre Kosten

Für Food-Lover und Sommer-Kinder

Das sind die Streetfood Festivals der Schweiz 2023

Was als Trend in Amerika begann, boomt längst auch in der Schweiz und die Auswahl an Food-Festivals ist riesig.

Teilen

Merken

Kommentare

Artikel teilen

Foodtrucks 2023

Aus den coolen Trucks kommt nicht nur Food, sondern auch Drinks. Seit 2019 betreiben Corinne Glanzmann (l.) und Marianne Mischler die «Drink Bar» – hier in der Altstadt in Willisau LU.

Thomas Buchwalder

Der Sommer steht vor der Tür. Es wird warm, die Sonne scheint und uns zieht es nach draussen in die Badi, in die Berge – oder zum Schlemmen unter freiem Himmel. Mit dem Sommer startet auch die Street-Food-Festival-Saison. Vom selbstgebrauten Bier über einen frischen Wrap bis zur knusprigen Pizza aus dem Holzofen: An diesen Street-Food-Festivals erwarten Sie in diesem Jahr kulinarische Entdeckungen.

 

Die Schweizer Food-Festivals

28.04. - 01.05.2023 Food Truck Festival Locarno, Locarno
05.05. - 07.05.2023 Streetfood Festival Riedholz, Attisholz-Areal
11.05. - 14.05. 2023 Zuger Foodfestival Gluscht, Seepromenade Zug
12.05. - 14.05.2023 Streetfood Festival Olten, Begegnungszone Kirchgasse
12.05. - 14.05.2023 6. Streetfooddays Aarau, Markthalle Aarau
17.05. - 21.05.2023 pur.stretfood Chur, Bahnhofststrasse Chur
18.05. - 20.05.2023 Streetfood Festival Baden, Trafoplatz & Halle 37
26.05. - 28.05.2023 Streetfood Festival Fribourg, Bluefactory
02.06. - 04.06.2023 Streetfood Festival Locarno, Lungolago
02.06. - 04.06.2023 Food Truck Festival Solothurn, Schanzenplatz Solothurn
06.06. - 11.06.2023 4. Zürich Vegan Week, Zürich Hauptbahnhof
08.06. - 18.06.2023 Geneva Street Food Festival, Plaine de Plainpalais Genf
09.06. - 25.06.2023 Street Food Festival Zürich, Turbinenplatz Zürich
16.06. - 18.06.2023 Streetfood Festival St. Gallen, Platz der Pädagogischen Hochschule & Spelterini
16.06. - 18.06.2023 Street Food Meilen, Dorfplatz Meilen
23.06. - 25.06.2023 Streetfood Festival Bern, Nationales Pferdezentrum
28.07. - 30.07.2023 Tavolata St. Moritz, Fussgängerzone St. Moritz
04.08. - 06.08.2023 Streetfood Festival Basel, Messegelände
11.08. - 13.08.2023 Streetfood Festival Brig, Stadtplatz
18.08. - 20.08.2023 Streetfood Festival Aarau, Maienzugplatz
24.08. - 27.08.2023 3. Vegan Festival Winterthur, Neumarkt Winterthur
25.08. - 27.08.2023 Streetfood Festival Bern, WankdorfCity
25.08. - 27.08.2023 7. Streetfood Festival Solothurn, Leporellobrücke Solothurn
01.09. - 03.09.2023 Streetfood Festival Langenthal, Markthallenplatz
07.09. - 10.09.2023 1. Vegan Festival Basel, Meret-Oppenheim-Platz Basel SBB
07.09. - 17.09-2023 Food Zurich, Europaallee Zürich
08.09. - 10.09.2023 Streetfood Festival Lugano, Campo Marzio
15.09. - 17.09.2023  Asian Streetfoodfestival Bern, Europaplatz Bern
22.09. - 24.09.2023 Streetfood Festival Thun, Lachenwiese

Woody Pizza Saurer Truck Fotos von ihnen selbst bekommen

Pizza, wie hier von Woody Pizza, Burger, Wraps oder Desserts ... den kulinarischen Gelüsten sind an Food-Festivals kaum Grenzen gesetzt. 

ZVG
Von Schweizer Illustrierte vor 1 Minute
Themen per E-Mail folgen