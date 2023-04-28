Der Sommer steht vor der Tür. Es wird warm, die Sonne scheint und uns zieht es nach draussen in die Badi, in die Berge – oder zum Schlemmen unter freiem Himmel. Mit dem Sommer startet auch die Street-Food-Festival-Saison. Vom selbstgebrauten Bier über einen frischen Wrap bis zur knusprigen Pizza aus dem Holzofen: An diesen Street-Food-Festivals erwarten Sie in diesem Jahr kulinarische Entdeckungen.
28.04. - 01.05.2023 Food Truck Festival Locarno, Locarno
05.05. - 07.05.2023 Streetfood Festival Riedholz, Attisholz-Areal
11.05. - 14.05. 2023 Zuger Foodfestival Gluscht, Seepromenade Zug
12.05. - 14.05.2023 Streetfood Festival Olten, Begegnungszone Kirchgasse
12.05. - 14.05.2023 6. Streetfooddays Aarau, Markthalle Aarau
17.05. - 21.05.2023 pur.stretfood Chur, Bahnhofststrasse Chur
18.05. - 20.05.2023 Streetfood Festival Baden, Trafoplatz & Halle 37
26.05. - 28.05.2023 Streetfood Festival Fribourg, Bluefactory
02.06. - 04.06.2023 Streetfood Festival Locarno, Lungolago
02.06. - 04.06.2023 Food Truck Festival Solothurn, Schanzenplatz Solothurn
06.06. - 11.06.2023 4. Zürich Vegan Week, Zürich Hauptbahnhof
08.06. - 18.06.2023 Geneva Street Food Festival, Plaine de Plainpalais Genf
09.06. - 25.06.2023 Street Food Festival Zürich, Turbinenplatz Zürich
16.06. - 18.06.2023 Streetfood Festival St. Gallen, Platz der Pädagogischen Hochschule & Spelterini
16.06. - 18.06.2023 Street Food Meilen, Dorfplatz Meilen
23.06. - 25.06.2023 Streetfood Festival Bern, Nationales Pferdezentrum
28.07. - 30.07.2023 Tavolata St. Moritz, Fussgängerzone St. Moritz
04.08. - 06.08.2023 Streetfood Festival Basel, Messegelände
11.08. - 13.08.2023 Streetfood Festival Brig, Stadtplatz
18.08. - 20.08.2023 Streetfood Festival Aarau, Maienzugplatz
24.08. - 27.08.2023 3. Vegan Festival Winterthur, Neumarkt Winterthur
25.08. - 27.08.2023 Streetfood Festival Bern, WankdorfCity
25.08. - 27.08.2023 7. Streetfood Festival Solothurn, Leporellobrücke Solothurn
01.09. - 03.09.2023 Streetfood Festival Langenthal, Markthallenplatz
07.09. - 10.09.2023 1. Vegan Festival Basel, Meret-Oppenheim-Platz Basel SBB
07.09. - 17.09-2023 Food Zurich, Europaallee Zürich
08.09. - 10.09.2023 Streetfood Festival Lugano, Campo Marzio
15.09. - 17.09.2023 Asian Streetfoodfestival Bern, Europaplatz Bern
22.09. - 24.09.2023 Streetfood Festival Thun, Lachenwiese