With special packaging: King Charles III now sells cookies

King Charles III (74) now sells his own sweets. According to the British Daily Mail, guests can purchase the treats at the Sandringham House visitor centre. Located in the English county of Norfolk, the estate is the private property of the royal family and the place where the royals celebrate Christmas. Among the products are cookies in a wide variety of flavours, chocolate bars, chocolate bars or toffees. A special painting is printed on each of the packages.
This is how much the cookies cost
The painting was created by King Charles III himself and shows a watercolour of Sandringham House. As the Daily Mail further reports, the back of all the products reads as an explanation: «Sandringham has been the beloved country retreat and private home of British monarchs since 1862.» For sale are the sweets for 4.99 to 7.99 Pound Sterling (equivalent to about 5.70 to 9.10 Euro). The range was apparently designed before the death of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), as the packaging states that the image of Sandringham House is used «courtesy of HRH The Prince of Wales.» Charles III no longer currently holds this title.
The 74-year-old made his first speech as monarch of the United Kingdom the day after the Queen's death on Sept. 8, 2022, in which he announced that his son Prince William (40) would be the new Prince of Wales and his daughter-in-law Kate (41) would be the Princess of Wales. Their titles have been official since February 2023.