With special packaging: King Charles III now sells cookies

The painting was created by King Charles III himself and shows a watercolour of Sandringham House. As the Daily Mail further reports, the back of all the products reads as an explanation: «Sandringham has been the beloved country retreat and private home of British monarchs since 1862.» For sale are the sweets for 4.99 to 7.99 Pound Sterling (equivalent to about 5.70 to 9.10 Euro). The range was apparently designed before the death of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), as the packaging states that the image of Sandringham House is used «courtesy of HRH The Prince of Wales.» Charles III no longer currently holds this title.