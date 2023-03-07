Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett und Co.

Das sind die Oscar-Nominierungen 2023

Am 12. März findet die 95. Ausgabe der Oscarverleihung statt. Moderiert wird die Sendung nun schon zum fünften Mal von Moderator Jimmy Kimmel. Wir verraten euch, wer in diesem Jahr und in welcher Kategorie Chancen auf das Goldmännchen haben könnte.