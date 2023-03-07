  1. Home
  2. People
  3. International Stars

  4. Das sind die Oscar-Nominierungen für die 95. Oscarverleihung 2023

Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett und Co.

Das sind die Oscar-Nominierungen 2023

Am 12. März findet die 95. Ausgabe der Oscarverleihung statt. Moderiert wird die Sendung nun schon zum fünften Mal von Moderator Jimmy Kimmel. Wir verraten euch, wer in diesem Jahr und in welcher Kategorie Chancen auf das Goldmännchen haben könnte.

Teilen

Merken

Kommentare

Artikel teilen

Am 12. März werden die 95. Oscars verliehen.

Am 12. März werden die 95. Oscars verliehen.

Getty Images

Wenn ihr wissen wollt, wem ihr am kommenden Sonntag, 12. März, die Daumen für eine Oscar-Verleihung drücken müsst, seid ihr hier richtig. Wir haben für euch die Nominierten in allen Kategorien, von «Bester Hauptdarsteller» über «Beste Nebendarstellerin» bis hin zu «Bestes Original-Drehbuch» zusammengetragen.

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • Austin Butler («Elvis»)
  • Colin Farrell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
  • Brendan Fraser («The Whale»)
  • Paul Mescal («Aftersun»)
  • Bill Nighy («Living»)
Brendan Fraser ist für seine Rolle in «The Whale» nominiert.

Brendan Fraser ist für seine Rolle in «The Whale» nominiert.

Getty Images

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

  • Cate Blanchett («Tár»)
  • Ana de Armas («Blonde»)
  • Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»)
  • Michelle Williams («The Fabelmans»)
  • Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • Brendan Gleeson («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
  • Brian Tyree Henry («Causeway»)
  • Judd Hirsch («The Fabelmans»)
  • Barry Keoghan («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
  • Ke Huy Quan («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Angela Bassett («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)
  • Hong Chau («The Wahle»)
  • Kerry Condon («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
  • Stephanie Hsu («Everything Everywhere all At Once»)
Cate Blanchett (l.) und Jamie Lee Curtis (r.) sind beide für einen Oscar nominiert.

Cate Blanchett (l.) und Jamie Lee Curtis (r.) sind beide für einen Oscar nominiert – Blanchett als beste Hauptdarstellerin und Curtis als beste Nebendarstellerin.

Getty Images for Champagne Fleur

Bester Film

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Malte Grunert
  • «Avatar: The Way of Water» – James Cameron und Jon Landau
  • «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin und Martin McDonagh
  • «Elvis» – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick und Schuyler Weiss
  • «Everything, Everywhere all At Once» – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert und Jonathan Wang
  • «The Fabelmans» – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg und Tony Kushner
  • «Tár» – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan und Scott Lambert
  • «Top Gun: Maverick» – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison und Jerry Bruckheimer
  • «Triangle of Sadness» – Erik Hemmendorff und Philippe Bober
  • «Women Talking» – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner und Frances McDormand

Beste Regie

  • «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Martin McDonagh
  • «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert
  • «The Fabelmans» – Steven Spielberg
  • «Tár» – Todd Field
  • «Triangle of Sadness» – Ruben Östlund

Beste Kameraführung

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – James Friend
  • «Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» – Darius Khondji
  • «Elvis» – Mandy Walker
  • «Empire of Light» – Roger Deakins
  • «Tár» – Florian Hoffmeister

Bestes Original Drehbuch:

  • «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Martin McDonagh
  • «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert
  • «The Fabelmans» – Steven Spielberg und Tony Kushner
  • «Tár» – Todd Field
  • «Triangle of Sadness» – Ruben Östlund

Bestes adaptiertes Drechbuch:

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson und Ian Stokell
  • «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» – Rian Johnson
  • «Living» – Kazuo Ishiguro
  • «Top Gun: Maverick» – Drehbuch: Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer und Christopher McQuarrie; Story: Peter Craig und Justin Marks
  • «Women Talking» – Sarah Polley

Bester Animationsfilm

  • «Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar und Alex Bulkley
  • «Marcel the Shell with Shoes on» – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan und Paul Mezey
  • «Puss in Boots: The Last Wish» – Joel Crawford und Mark Swift
  • «The Sea Beats» – Chris Williams und Jed Schlanger
  • «Turning Red» – Domee Shi und Lindsey Collins

Bester Dokumentarfilm

  • «All That Breathes» – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann und Teddy Leifer
  • «All the Beauty and the Bloodshed» – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin und Yoni Golijov
  • «Fire of Love» – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris und Ina Fichman
  • «A House made of Splinters» – Simon Lereng Wilmont und Monica Hellström
  • «Navalny» – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Bester Kurzfilm

  • «An Irish Goodbye» – Tom Berkeley and Ross White
  • «Ivalu» – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
  • «Le Pupille» – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
  • «Night Ride» – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
  • «The Red Suitcase» – Cyrus Neshvad

Bester animierter Kurzfilm

  • «The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse» – Charlie Mackesy und Matthew Freud
  • «The Flying Sailor» – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
  • «Ice Merchants» – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
  • «My Year of Dicks» – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
  • «An Ostrich told me the World is fake and I think I believe it» – Lachlan Pendragon

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm

  • «The Elephant Whisperers« – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
  • «Haulout» – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
  • «How do you measure a year?» – Jay Rosenblatt
  • «The Martha Mitchell Effect» – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
  • «Stranger at the Gate» – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Bester internationaler Film

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Germany
  • «Argentina, 1985» – Argentinien
  • «Close» – Belgien
  • «EO» – Polen
  • «The Quiet Girl» – Irland

Bester Sound

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel und Stefan Korte
  • «Avatar: The Way of Water» – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers und Michael Hedges
  • «The Batman» – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
  • «Elvis» – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
  • «Top Gun: Maverick» – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Beste visuelle Effekte

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
  • «Avatar: The Way of Water» – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
  • «The Batman» – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
  • «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
  • «Top Gun: Maverick» – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

 

Bester Schnitt

  • «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
  • «Elvis» – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
  • «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Paul Rogers
  • «Tár» – Monika Willi
  • «Top Gun: Maverick» – Eddie Hamilton

Bestes Szenenbild

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
  • «Avatar: The Way of Water» – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
  • «Babylon» – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
  • «Elvis» – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
  • «The Fabelmans» – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Bester Original-Soundtrack

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Volker Bertelmann
  • «Babylon» – Justin Hurwitz
  • «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Carter Burwell
  • «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Son Lux
  • «The Fabelmans» – John Williams

Bester Original-Song

  • «Applause» aus «Tell it like a Woman» – Musik und Lyrics: Diane Warren
  • «Hold my Hand» aus «Top Gun: Maverick» – Musik und Lyrics: Lady Gaga und BloodPop
  • «Lift Me Up» aus «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» – Musik: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler und Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics: Tems und Ryan Coogler
  • «Naatu Naatu» aus «RRR» – Musik: M.M. Keeravaani; Lyrics: Chandrabose
  • «This is a Life» aus «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Musik: Ryan Lott, David Byrne und Mitski; Lyrics: Ryan Lott und David Byrne

Bestes Make-up und Haarstyling

  • «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
  • «The Batman» – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
  • «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
  • «Elvis» – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
  • «The Whale» – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

Bestes Kostüm

  • «Babylon» – Mary Zophres
  • «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» – Ruth Carter
  • «Elvis» – Catherine Martin
  • «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Shirley Kurata
  • «Mrs. Harris goes to Paris» – Jenny Beavan
Von san vor 14 Minuten
Themen per E-Mail folgen