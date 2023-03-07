Das sind die Oscar-Nominierungen 2023

Wenn ihr wissen wollt, wem ihr am kommenden Sonntag, 12. März, die Daumen für eine Oscar-Verleihung drücken müsst, seid ihr hier richtig. Wir haben für euch die Nominierten in allen Kategorien, von «Bester Hauptdarsteller» über «Beste Nebendarstellerin» bis hin zu «Bestes Original-Drehbuch» zusammengetragen.
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Austin Butler («Elvis»)
- Colin Farrell («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Brendan Fraser («The Whale»)
- Paul Mescal («Aftersun»)
- Bill Nighy («Living»)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Cate Blanchett («Tár»)
- Ana de Armas («Blonde»)
- Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»)
- Michelle Williams («The Fabelmans»)
- Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Brendan Gleeson («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Brian Tyree Henry («Causeway»)
- Judd Hirsch («The Fabelmans»)
- Barry Keoghan («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Ke Huy Quan («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Angela Bassett («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)
- Hong Chau («The Wahle»)
- Kerry Condon («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
- Jamie Lee Curtis («Everything Everywhere All at Once»)
- Stephanie Hsu («Everything Everywhere all At Once»)
Bester Film
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Malte Grunert
- «Avatar: The Way of Water» – James Cameron und Jon Landau
- «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin und Martin McDonagh
- «Elvis» – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick und Schuyler Weiss
- «Everything, Everywhere all At Once» – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert und Jonathan Wang
- «The Fabelmans» – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg und Tony Kushner
- «Tár» – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan und Scott Lambert
- «Top Gun: Maverick» – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison und Jerry Bruckheimer
- «Triangle of Sadness» – Erik Hemmendorff und Philippe Bober
- «Women Talking» – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner und Frances McDormand
Beste Regie
- «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Martin McDonagh
- «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert
- «The Fabelmans» – Steven Spielberg
- «Tár» – Todd Field
- «Triangle of Sadness» – Ruben Östlund
Beste Kameraführung
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – James Friend
- «Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» – Darius Khondji
- «Elvis» – Mandy Walker
- «Empire of Light» – Roger Deakins
- «Tár» – Florian Hoffmeister
Bestes Original Drehbuch:
- «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Martin McDonagh
- «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert
- «The Fabelmans» – Steven Spielberg und Tony Kushner
- «Tár» – Todd Field
- «Triangle of Sadness» – Ruben Östlund
Bestes adaptiertes Drechbuch:
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson und Ian Stokell
- «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» – Rian Johnson
- «Living» – Kazuo Ishiguro
- «Top Gun: Maverick» – Drehbuch: Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer und Christopher McQuarrie; Story: Peter Craig und Justin Marks
- «Women Talking» – Sarah Polley
Bester Animationsfilm
- «Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar und Alex Bulkley
- «Marcel the Shell with Shoes on» – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan und Paul Mezey
- «Puss in Boots: The Last Wish» – Joel Crawford und Mark Swift
- «The Sea Beats» – Chris Williams und Jed Schlanger
- «Turning Red» – Domee Shi und Lindsey Collins
Bester Dokumentarfilm
- «All That Breathes» – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann und Teddy Leifer
- «All the Beauty and the Bloodshed» – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin und Yoni Golijov
- «Fire of Love» – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris und Ina Fichman
- «A House made of Splinters» – Simon Lereng Wilmont und Monica Hellström
- «Navalny» – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Bester Kurzfilm
- «An Irish Goodbye» – Tom Berkeley and Ross White
- «Ivalu» – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
- «Le Pupille» – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
- «Night Ride» – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
- «The Red Suitcase» – Cyrus Neshvad
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
- «The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse» – Charlie Mackesy und Matthew Freud
- «The Flying Sailor» – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
- «Ice Merchants» – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
- «My Year of Dicks» – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
- «An Ostrich told me the World is fake and I think I believe it» – Lachlan Pendragon
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
- «The Elephant Whisperers« – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
- «Haulout» – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- «How do you measure a year?» – Jay Rosenblatt
- «The Martha Mitchell Effect» – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- «Stranger at the Gate» – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Bester internationaler Film
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Germany
- «Argentina, 1985» – Argentinien
- «Close» – Belgien
- «EO» – Polen
- «The Quiet Girl» – Irland
Bester Sound
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel und Stefan Korte
- «Avatar: The Way of Water» – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers und Michael Hedges
- «The Batman» – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- «Elvis» – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
- «Top Gun: Maverick» – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Beste visuelle Effekte
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- «Avatar: The Way of Water» – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- «The Batman» – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- «Top Gun: Maverick» – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Bester Schnitt
- «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- «Elvis» – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Paul Rogers
- «Tár» – Monika Willi
- «Top Gun: Maverick» – Eddie Hamilton
Bestes Szenenbild
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- «Avatar: The Way of Water» – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- «Babylon» – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- «Elvis» – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- «The Fabelmans» – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara
Bester Original-Soundtrack
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Volker Bertelmann
- «Babylon» – Justin Hurwitz
- «The Banshees of Inisherin» – Carter Burwell
- «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Son Lux
- «The Fabelmans» – John Williams
Bester Original-Song
- «Applause» aus «Tell it like a Woman» – Musik und Lyrics: Diane Warren
- «Hold my Hand» aus «Top Gun: Maverick» – Musik und Lyrics: Lady Gaga und BloodPop
- «Lift Me Up» aus «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» – Musik: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler und Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics: Tems und Ryan Coogler
- «Naatu Naatu» aus «RRR» – Musik: M.M. Keeravaani; Lyrics: Chandrabose
- «This is a Life» aus «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Musik: Ryan Lott, David Byrne und Mitski; Lyrics: Ryan Lott und David Byrne
Bestes Make-up und Haarstyling
- «All Quiet on the Western Front» – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
- «The Batman» – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- «Elvis» – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
- «The Whale» – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley
Bestes Kostüm
- «Babylon» – Mary Zophres
- «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» – Ruth Carter
- «Elvis» – Catherine Martin
- «Everything Everywhere all At Once» – Shirley Kurata
- «Mrs. Harris goes to Paris» – Jenny Beavan
